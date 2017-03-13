Kentucky players celebrate after beating Arkansas in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky won 82-65. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Where’s the evidence: The leaders of the House intelligence committee has asked President Donald Trump to turn over any evidence he has that would back up his claim that the phones at Trump Tower were tapped during his presidential campaign. A letter sent by committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, (R-Calif), and Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-Calif.), asked for the evidence to be turned over by Monday. Sen. John McCain, (R-Ariz.), said Sunday that Trump could "clear this up in a minute" the claims of wiretapping if he were to call "the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence and say, `OK, what happened?"'

2. Nor’easter on the way: More than 1,500 flights have been canceled and schools across the northeast are set to close as a blistering winter storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow on the region by early Tuesday. The majority of the flights canceled are in the New York and New Jersey area so far. By Tuesday, forecasters say residents from Washington D.C. northward can expect whiteout conditions, gusts of up to 50 mph, power outages and restricted – if not impossible – travel on local roads.

3. March madness: It’s March, and that means madness is on the way. The brackets for the 2017 Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament were revealed Sunday. Villanova, the defending champion, along with Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga, are the number 1 seeds in the four regions. Games begin Tuesday and tournament takes off in earnest beginning Thursday.

4. RadioShack shuttering stores: RadioShack will be closing 187 stores starting Monday, according to the company. Last week the company filed a Chapter 11 reorganization petition saying it will close the stores – about 9 percent of its locations – beginning this week. The company shares store space with Sprint, and, according to the bankruptcy filing, will close its portion of those stores, too. RadioShack shares 360 stores with Sprint.

5. White House fence jumper: A California man will appear before a federal judge Monday after he jumped a fence surrounding the White House Friday. Jonathan Tran, 26, was arrested and charged with entering a restricted area while using or carrying a dangerous weapon, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

And one more

A listeria outbreak linked to soft, raw-milk cheese has sickened six people across two states, killing two, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cheese, made by Vulto Creamery in Walton, N.Y., is believed to be the source of the outbreak. Vulto has recalled four of its soft wash-rind milk cheeses – Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie, and Willowemoc. The cheese was distributed nationwide. The CDC says it was sold mostly in Mid-Atlantic and northeastern states, Chicago, Portland, Ore., Washington, D.C. and California.

In case you missed it

Road trip.