By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Sessions and Russia: Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with the Russian ambassador to the United States at least twice last year, but, according to his spokeswoman, it was part of his work on the Senate Armed Services Committee and had nothing to do with Donald Trump’s campaign for president. Sessions did not mislead senators during his confirmation hearing when he failed to disclose the meetings, spokeswoman Sarah Flores said, because the conversations were not connected to Trump’s run for president. The Justice Department confirmed Wednesday that Sessions had talked with Russian officials.

2. U.S. Attacks in Yemen: According to officials in Yemen, the United States has conducted airstrikes targeting al-Qaida positions in that country. According to The Associated Press, the al-Sawmaa district in Bayda province was the target of the attacks.

3. Snap goes public: The messaging app Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, will make its stock available for purchase Thursday as it hold its initial public offering. The company hopes to raise $3.4 billion. Snap says it will sell the stock for $17 a share.

4. Trump to speak at shipyard: President Trump will speak at a shipyard in Virginia Thursday, presumably to talk about his call for an increase in defense spending. Trump proposed a $54 billion increase in defense and security spending earlier this week. He will be speaking at Newport News Shipbuilding aboard the carrier Gerald R. Ford.

5. Judge on Casey Anthony: Judge Belvin Perry Jr, the judge who presided over the murder trial of Casey Anthony, said Anthony may have killed her 2-year-old daughter Caylee by mistake. Anthony was arrested and tried in the death of the 2-year-old after Caylee’s body was found near the home of Anthony’s parents. Perry says he believes Anthony could have accidentally given Caylee too much chloroform trying to quiet the child. Anthony was found not guilty of Caylee’s death.

And one more

Hunter Biden told the New York Post Wednesday, that he and his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie, are in a relationship. Hunter Biden who is married, is separated from his wife of 15 years. “Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, … “ Biden told the Post. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in May of 2015. According to the story, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have given their blessing to the relationship.

In case you missed it

It’s all good until the gate opens.