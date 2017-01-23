Debris lies on the ground at the home of Ellen Green and Johnny Green on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 in Opelika, Ala. The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP)

1. Tillerson vote: A vote on the nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is set for Monday afternoon in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Tillerson picked up endorsements from Sen. John McCain, (R-Ariz.), and Sen. Lindsay Graham, (R-S.C.), over the weekend. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s vote remains in question, though, after he and Tillerson had a pointed exchange during Tillerson’s confirmation hearings.

2. Super Bowl matchup: It will be the Atlanta Falcons vs. the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 31-17 win over the Steelers, while Matt Ryan and the Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21. The two will meet in Houston on Feb. 5 for the championship game.

3. Southern storms: At least 18 people died over the weekend in an outbreak of tornadoes across the South. Fourteen people in south Georgia were killed amid reports of 30 tornadoes across the state. Four people were killed in Mississippi Saturday when storms struck there.

4. Galaxy Note 7: Samsung says it has no doubts that faulty batteries caused some of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to burst into flames. The company said Monday that defects were found in two sets of batteries and that two different manufacturers were to blame. Samsung stopped selling the phone only two months after it was launched in August.

5. Suit against Trump: A watchdog group says it will file a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump, claiming he is violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign governments at businesses run by his family. The group says that despite Trump’s claims that he is turning over the running of his business to his sons, he still owns the company and would still benefit from payments made by foreign governments.

Yordan Ventura, the Kansas City Royals pitcher who led the team to two pennants and a World Series, was killed Saturday in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was 25. Former MLB player Andy Marte, also from the Dominican Republic, was killed Sunday in a separate wreck. Marte was 33.

