Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

7 American Airlines flight attendants go to hospital after flight, official says

American Airlines Boeing 757
(American Airlines)

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. —

After a flight touched down at Florida's Orlando International Airport early Tuesday, seven flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital with complaints of headaches, officials said.

>> Read more trending stories

The crew arrived on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, just after midnight, an American Airlines official said.

No information was immediately available on how long the plane had been on the ground when the crew members reported feeling ill.

There were no issues, mechanical or otherwise, on the flight and none of the passengers complained of any ailments, the American Airlines official told WFTV.

No information was available on the status of the crew members who complained of headaches.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Rush Limbaugh Program Header

Rush Limbaugh Program

You can hear the Rush Limbaugh Program on WSB Weekdays from Noon-3pm.

 
 