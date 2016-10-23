Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 1:28 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 12:38 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Matt Naham
BORDEN, Ind. —
An Indiana family faced tragedy for the second time in less than two months when their 6-year-old son was killed in a car accident this week.
William Roberts, 2, was found dead on Jan. 22 after having been reported missing the day before. His mother said she couldn't find him after she took her eyes off of him for "a couple minutes" while they were playing in the family's backyard, WXIN reported. The toddler was found in a nearby creek, where he had drowned.
Now, less than two months later, the family's other son, 6-year-old Ayden Roberts, was killed in a car crash while being driven to school by his father.
According to WAVE, Ayden was killed Wednesday in a three-car crash that was so severe it resulted in the vehicle being split in half.
Chilling photos from scene of Borden crash this AM, 6y/o dead after car went into ditch, over corrected and crossed the mid line
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced that Peter Roberts, Ayden’s father, caused the crash when he lost control of his vehicle, over-corrected and drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting two other cars. According to WLKY, it's unknown why Roberts drifted off the road.
Joyce Nolot saw the deadly crash happen from her kitchen window and heard “a loud boom like an explosion,” WAVE reported.
She said she saw Roberts exit his car in a state of shock looking for his son.
Coroner identifies 6-year-old killed in Borden crash
“The father jumped out, and I think he was in shock ,and I don’t know how bad he was hurt, he was stumbling, falling on the ground trying to get to his son,” she said.
Janie Miller, who lives nearby and whose sister called 911, told WLKY that she heard the father ask, “Where’s my boy?”
“The dad got out of the car and said, ‘Where’s my boy?’ Said he had been asleep in the back seat and the back of the car was gone. It was on the other side of the road,” she said. “I don’t even think anyone wants to try and think about how bad it would be. It’s too much for one family to bear.”
Roberts and the drivers of the other vehicles involved were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, WLKY reported. They have since been released.
The deadly crash came at time when the family was still mourning the loss of their son, William. His death was ruled accidental.
