4 women accused of spray-painting anti-Trump messages

By WSOCTV.com

Police have arrested four women they say were responsible for vandalism across downtown.

A number of businesses and one patrol car were defaced with obscene anti-Trump messages last Sunday, police said.

Taryn Bledsoe, 22, Julia Grainger, 22, Elizabeth Prier, 22, and Hannah Seay, 21, were arrested and charged with seven counts of misdemeanor graffiti and one count of misdemeanor damage to personal property.

“I stated this case was a priority for us,” Boone police Chief Dana Crawford said. “Thanks to the involvement of citizens who came forward, we resolved this case in short order. I applaud the community for their overwhelming response.”

Tips from the public through High Country Crime Stoppers ultimately led to the four female suspects.

Police said the vandals caused about $10,000 in damage.