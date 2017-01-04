Follow us on

GRIDLOCK ALERT: I-85/nb at US 129 (MM 137) in Jackson Co.with construction.

    Updated: 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

    More than 100 injured in New York train derailment

    LIRR
    NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train sits at the platform on July 15, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    By Brianna Chambers

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BROOKLYN, NY —

    A New York passenger train derailed Wednesday morning, injuring more than 100 passengers. 

    A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn during the morning rush when the train plowed into the terminal around 8:30 a.m.

    The FDNY initially said dozens of people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and all of those injured were treated at the scene, NBC New York reported

