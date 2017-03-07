Biloxi firefighters assist injured passengers after their charter bus collided with a train in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash. (John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald via AP)

By Austin American-Statesman

A fourth person is confirmed dead in a crash in Biloxi, Miss., in which a charter bus from Austin was hit by a freight train, Biloxi’s police chief said.

Three died at the scene and one more later died in treatment, officials said.

Thirty-five people were injured, officials said. Two victims had to be extricated after becoming trapped in the bus. All others were able to be removed with varying degrees of injuries, officials said.

Seven people were uninjured in the crash, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is gathering information about the crash.

The Biloxi chief of police said that the bus is from Austin, according to a report from WWL-TV.

A Biloxi city spokesman said the crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. A CSX train pushed the bus about 300 feet before it has stopped. Forty-two people were on board the bus, and 35 were taken to local hospitals.

An eye witness to the crash told the Biloxi Sun Herald that the bus had been stuck at a railroad crossing in downtown Biloxi for five to 10 minutes when the train hit it. Some passengers had been getting off of the bus when the collision happened causing some to become trapped under the bus, the eye witness said.

