Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

RED ALERT

Crash investigation blocks all lanes 400/sb at I-85/nb

    Posted: 7:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

    22 cats found dead at Florida woman's home

    Cats
    Yestema / Flickr
    Cats

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Adrian Crawford

    Palm Beach Post

    ORANGE PARK, Fla. —

    A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after the bodies of 22 dead cats were discovered on her property, The Florida Times-Union reported.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Clay County Animal Control officials made the discovery after receiving a complaint that there was “excessive cat activity” at the home in Orange Park, a suburb of Jacksonville.

    Officials said Betty Spears Armstrong, 70, owned the house but did not live in it. When Clay County Sheriff’s deputies searched the home, they found dead cats in the kitchen, living room, three bedrooms and a hallway.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    Walter Reeves

    Georgia Gardener Walter Reeves

    “The Lawn and Garden Show with Walter Reeves” is Atlanta’s best source of weekly gardening information Saturday 6-9am. The show is a must-listen for those who want to be successful with their lawn, landscape or garden.

    • Call the show! 404.872.0750 or 1.800.972.8255 

     
     