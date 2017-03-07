Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Frank Luna
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. —
Yosemite National Park officials identified a woman who was killed over the weekend when a tree fell on her.
Destiny Rose Texeira Borges of Ceres, California, was in the park working for a company contracted by the park concessionaire, Yosemite officials said, according to KCRA. Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said the accident happened at about 10 a.m. Sunday in an area of the park known as Half Dome Village.
The tree fell on the 21-year-old woman’s tent.
Heavy snow accompanied by high winds increased the risk of falling trees. Park rangers closed the village and made visitors leave the area until weather conditions improved.
Half Dome Village is an area that has tent cabins and wooden cabins that are used by park visitors and employees.
According to KCRA, no additional details about Borges' death were released.
