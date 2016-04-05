Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Rejoice, college basketball fans: The 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially out.
Here's what you need to know about each region:
Bracket:
Here it is: the East Region
">March 12, 2017
March 12, 2017
Here it is: the East Region #SelectionSundaypic.twitter.com/SENjhn4ryU— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV)
Here it is: the East Region
The top four seeds are Villanova, Duke, Baylor and Florida. Potential sleepers in the region are SMU and Virginia. And the upset darlings could be UNC-Wilmington and East Tennessee State.
Schedule:
*All times are Eastern.
Predictions:
Players to watch:
Bracket:
">March 12, 2017
March 12, 2017
Time to make your picks in the West Region.
The No. 1 seed in the region is Gonzaga, which completed a 32-1 regular season, followed by Arizona at No. 2, Florida State at No. 3 and West Virginia as the No. 4 seed. The region also features teams that could pull an upset like No. 12 Princeton or No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast.
Schedule:
*All times are Eastern.
Predictions:
Players to watch:
Bracket:
">March 12, 2017
March 12, 2017
The Midwest Region
The Kansas Jayhawks lead the way as the No. 1 seed, followed by Louisville, Oregon and Purdue to round out the top four. Lower seeds like Rhode Island or Nevada could prove to be bracket busters if they come to play later this week.
Schedule:
Thursday, March 16:
Friday, March 17:
*All times are Eastern.
Predictions:
Players to watch:
Bracket:
">March 12, 2017
March 12, 2017
Let's take a complete look at the South Region.
The Tar Heels are somewhat of a surprise pick for the No. 1 seed. North Carolina fell to Duke twice, including in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, and the committee rewarded the Blue Devils with a No. 2 seed. Still, North Carolina is very deserving, having won the ACC regular-season title.
The region’s top four seeds are North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Butler.
Schedule:
*All times are Eastern.
Predictions:
Players to watch:
