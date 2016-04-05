Villanova players celebrate after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against North Carolina, Monday, April 4, 2016, in Houston. Villanova won 77-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rejoice, college basketball fans: The 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially out.

Here's what you need to know about each region:

2017 NCAA Tournament East Region

Bracket:

March 12, 2017



The top four seeds are Villanova, Duke, Baylor and Florida. Potential sleepers in the region are SMU and Virginia. And the upset darlings could be UNC-Wilmington and East Tennessee State.



Schedule:

No. 1 Villanova vs. Mt. Saint Mary’s/New Orleans, 7:10 p.m. on CBS, Thursday

7:10 p.m. on CBS, Thursday No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech, Approx 9:40 p.m. on CBS, Thursday

Approx 9:40 p.m. on CBS, Thursday No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC-Wilmington, 12:40 p.m. on truTV, Thursday

12:40 p.m. on truTV, Thursday No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State, Approx 3:10 p.m. on truTV, Thursday

Approx 3:10 p.m. on truTV, Thursday No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy, 7:20 p.m. on TBS, Friday

7:20 p.m. on TBS, Friday No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette, Approx 9:50 p.m. on TBS, Friday

Approx 9:50 p.m. on TBS, Friday No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State, 12:40 p.m. on truTV, Friday

12:40 p.m. on truTV, Friday No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Providence/USC, Approx 3:10 p.m. on truTV, Friday

*All times are Eastern.



Predictions:

Sweet 16 : No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 Virginia, No. 2 Duke vs. No. 6 SMU

: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 Virginia, No. 2 Duke vs. No. 6 SMU Elite Eight : No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 2 Duke

: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 2 Duke Final Four: No. 2 Duke

Players to watch:

Villanova’s Josh Hart : Hart was the Big East Player of the year and a key piece of last year’s national championship team.

: Hart was the Big East Player of the year and a key piece of last year’s national championship team. Duke’s Luke Kennard : Kennard and Jayson Tatum helped lead Duke to the ACC Tournament title.

: Kennard and Jayson Tatum helped lead Duke to the ACC Tournament title. Baylor’s Jonathan Motley : Motley had a monster year for the Bears and is one of the best big men in the country.

: Motley had a monster year for the Bears and is one of the best big men in the country. Virginia’s London Perrantes: Perrantes was a key piece of last year’s Virginia team that went to the Elite Eight.

2017 NCAA Tournament West Region

Bracket:





March 12, 2017

The No. 1 seed in the region is Gonzaga, which completed a 32-1 regular season, followed by Arizona at No. 2, Florida State at No. 3 and West Virginia as the No. 4 seed. The region also features teams that could pull an upset like No. 12 Princeton or No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast.



Schedule:

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State , 2 p.m. ET on TBS, Thursday

, 2 p.m. ET on TBS, Thursday No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt , Approx 4:30 p.m. on TBS, Thursday

, Approx 4:30 p.m. on TBS, Thursday No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton , 12:15 p.m. on CBS, Thursday

, 12:15 p.m. on CBS, Thursday No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknel l, Approx 2:45 p.m. on CBS Thursday

l, Approx 2:45 p.m. on CBS Thursday No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota , Approx 9:50 p.m. on TBS, Thursday

, Approx 9:50 p.m. on TBS, Thursday No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No 10. VCU , 7:20 p.m. ET on TBS, Thursday

, 7:20 p.m. ET on TBS, Thursday No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast , Approx 9:20 p.m. on TNT, Thursday

, Approx 9:20 p.m. on TNT, Thursday No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier, 6:50 p.m. on TNT, Thursday

*All times are Eastern.



Predictions:

Sweet 16: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Maryland

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Maryland Elite 8 : No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Arizona

: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Arizona Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga

Players to watch:

Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss : Williams-Goss is one of the top point guards in the country and easily one of the best talents the Bulldogs have ever had.

: Williams-Goss is one of the top point guards in the country and easily one of the best talents the Bulldogs have ever had. Arizona’s Allonzo Trier : Trier’s return from an PED suspension helped change the trajectory of Arizona’s season and could get the Wildcats to the Final Four.

: Trier’s return from an PED suspension helped change the trajectory of Arizona’s season and could get the Wildcats to the Final Four. Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac : Isaac is one of the most talented players in the country and figures to be a top NBA draft pick.

: Isaac is one of the most talented players in the country and figures to be a top NBA draft pick. Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski: Karnowski is more mountain than man as he’s listed at 7-foot-1 and 300 pounds. But he’s also an extremely skilled big (averaging 12.6 points, 6 rebounds).

2017 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region

Bracket:





March 12, 2017

The Kansas Jayhawks lead the way as the No. 1 seed, followed by Louisville, Oregon and Purdue to round out the top four. Lower seeds like Rhode Island or Nevada could prove to be bracket busters if they come to play later this week.



Schedule:

Thursday, March 16:

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada (Milwaukee), 9 p.m., truTV

(Milwaukee), 9 p.m., truTV No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont (Milwaukee), 6:27 p.m., truTV

Friday, March 17:

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 N.C. Central -or- UC Davis (Tulsa, Okla.), 6:50 p.m., TNT

(Tulsa, Okla.), 6:50 p.m., TNT No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State (Tulsa, Okla.), 9:20 p.m., TNT

(Tulsa, Okla.), 9:20 p.m., TNT No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (Sacramento, Calif.), 3:30 p.m., TBS

(Sacramento, Calif.), 3:30 p.m., TBS No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona (Sacramento, Calif.), 1:00 p.m., TBS

(Sacramento, Calif.), 1:00 p.m., TBS No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (Indianapolis), 11:15 a.m., CBS

(Indianapolis), 11:15 a.m., CBS No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (Indianapolis), 1:45 p.m., CBS

*All times are Eastern.



Predictions:

Sweet 16: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Purdue, No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 2 Louisville

No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Purdue, No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 2 Louisville Elite Eight: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 2 Louisville

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 2 Louisville Final Four: No. 2 Louisville

Players to watch:

Kansas’ Frank Mason: The Big 12 player of the year, Mason has had one of the best seasons in all of college basketball.

The Big 12 player of the year, Mason has had one of the best seasons in all of college basketball. Oregon’s Dillon Brooks: Also a player of the year, but in the Pac 12, Brooks will need to have a standout tournament to compensate for the serious injury suffered by teammate Chris Boucher.

Also a player of the year, but in the Pac 12, Brooks will need to have a standout tournament to compensate for the serious injury suffered by teammate Chris Boucher. Michigan State’s Miles Bridges: Bridges will have Kansas sweating if both teams advance to the round of 32. He’s one of the most-athletic players in the country.

Bridges will have Kansas sweating if both teams advance to the round of 32. He’s one of the most-athletic players in the country. Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan: The third major conference player of the year winner in the Midwest Region, Swanigan laid waste to the Big Ten as the Boilermakers took home the regular-season conference crown.

2017 NCAA Tournament South Region

Bracket:

March 12, 2017

The Tar Heels are somewhat of a surprise pick for the No. 1 seed. North Carolina fell to Duke twice, including in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, and the committee rewarded the Blue Devils with a No. 2 seed. Still, North Carolina is very deserving, having won the ACC regular-season title.

The region’s top four seeds are North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Butler.



Schedule:

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, Friday 2 p.m., truTV

Friday 2 p.m., truTV No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall, Friday 12:30 p.m., TNT

Friday 12:30 p.m., TNT No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee, Thursday 3 p.m., TNT

Thursday 3 p.m., TNT No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop, Thursday 12:30 p.m. TNT

Thursday 12:30 p.m. TNT No. 6 Cincinnati vs. Kansas State/Wake Forest, Friday 7:27 p.m. truTV

Friday 7:27 p.m. truTV No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State, 10 p.m., TNT, Friday

10 p.m., TNT, Friday No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State, Friday 7:10 p.m., CBS

Friday 7:10 p.m., CBS No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky, Friday 9:40 p.m., CBS

*All times are Eastern.



Predictions:

Sweet 16: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Minnesota, No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 UCLA

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Minnesota, No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 UCLA Elite Eight: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Kentucky

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Kentucky Final Four: No. 2 Kentucky

Players to watch: