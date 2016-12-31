LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay

Courtesy of Rare.us

In her 2013 autobiography, "Unsinkable," actress Debbie Reynolds wrote of her "greatest fear" -- outliving her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Earlier this week, Reynolds had a fatal stroke while planning funeral arrangements for Fisher, who died the previous morning after suffering cardiac arrest on an airplane.

"It's not natural to outlive your child," Reynolds wrote in her 2013 book. "This has always been my greatest fear … I don't know if I could survive that."

According to Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, Reynolds was distraught after her daughter's death and said that she wanted to "be with Carrie."

Reynolds described her love for her daughter in her book: "Carrie is my child, and I love her with every ounce of strength I possess."

Though the two women were known for having a strong bond as adults, things were not always so. Throughout Fisher's twenties, she was estranged from her mother. The two did not speak for almost a decade.

"We had a fairly volatile relationship earlier on in my 20s," Fisher told Oprah Winfrey in 2010. "I didn't want to be around her. I did not want to be Debbie Reynolds' daughter."

Fisher and Reynolds' eventual close bond will soon be on display for millions of Americans to see. Prior to their deaths, they worked closely with director Fisher Stevens on an HBO documentary about their relationship. It is set to air this spring.