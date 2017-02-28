Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

WEATHER ALERT

Tornado watch for metro Atlanta counties

    Severe Weather Chance

    Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Posted: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    20-year-old dies at Mississippi Mardi Gras parade after falling from truck onto rebar

    Mardi Gras
    (jsmoorman [CC BY-NC-SA 2.0] via Flickr)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Theresa Seiger

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BILOXI, Miss. —

    A 20-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after he fell from the back of a pickup truck and onto a piece of rebar while watching a Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The man, identified by Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove as Ocean Springs resident Braydon Hester, essentially impaled himself on the 5-foot-long rebar, the Sun Herald reported.

    ">March 1, 2017

    According to the newspaper, the rebar was one of multiple pieces that officials used under the Interstate 110 overpass to hold up caution tape and discourage spectators from parking under the highway.

    Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney described the accident as "one of the worst things he's seen at a Mardi Gras parade," the Sun Herald reported.

    "He didn't have a pulse at the scene," he told the newspaper. "(The rebar) went through by his rib cage and came out the other side of his torso."

    Boney told WLOX that emergency responders had to use hydraulic rescue tools to cut the rebar and free Hester.

    "He was in very bad shape when we got to him," he told the news station. "We had to use the (Jaws of Life) to cut the rebar to transport him."

    The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. as the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras parade rolled down the streets. The parade was halted so that an ambulance could reach Hester, The Associated Press reported.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     