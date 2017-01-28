2-year-old found in car with dead father, police say

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PLAINWELL, Mich. —
A Michigan toddler was found alone in a car with his dead father early Monday in a store parking lot.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motorist in Plainwell approached a deputy at a gas station around 1 a.m. Monday and told him that there was a man passed out in a car at a store down the street. The motorist said a small child was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.
When the deputy went to the car, he found that the man, later identified as Levi Ryan Newcomb, 29, of Kalamazoo, was not breathing. He and first responders tried to revive Newcomb, to no avail.
MLive.com reported that the 2-year-old boy, who was unhurt, was placed in the custody of family members.
The investigation into Newcomb’s death found that a second man had been traveling with the father and son, but was inside the store at the time that Newcomb was found, the Sheriff’s Office said. It was not immediately clear whether the man, who had been in the store for as long as two hours, knew Newcomb had died, or when or how Newcomb died.
Newcomb had a history of drug abuse and health issues that may have factored into his death, the Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation is ongoing, with detectives awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}