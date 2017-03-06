1959 Corvette smashed in parking lot mishap at Florida Walmart

By Crystal Bonvillian

A Florida public official had a very bad day on Thursday when his meticulously restored 1959 Corvette was crushed by another driver in a Walmart parking lot.

The aftermath of the mishap in Edgewood was captured on video and posted to Facebook by Jason Motz, who explained that an elderly female driver was cutting through the parking lot when she realized she was heading toward the Corvette, which was parked off to one side of the lot. According to UPI, the woman attempted to hit the brakes but hit the accelerator instead.

The woman’s Ford ended up climbing up onto the vintage car at an angle. No one was injured in the crash.

The owner of the Corvette, identified by UPI as Paul Stamoulis, the Charlotte County elections supervisor, appeared calm in the video as he watched a tow truck pull the woman’s car off of his vehicle.

Motz’ video, as well as photos taken by various passersby, were shared thousands of times on social media.

Commenters on the video expressed sympathy for Stamoulis. One man called the damage to the classic car “sacrilege,” while another joked that the damage “should buff right out.”

Others said they were not surprised the crash happened at Walmart.

Motz wrote that he, too, felt bad for Stamoulis.

“I hate to see such a beautiful piece of machinery looking like that,” he wrote.