Updated: 5:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PARIS —
Sixteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the October armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, French authorities said early Monday.
According to NBC News, French police said they arrested the suspects in five cities. They could be detained up to four days before investigators decide whether to charge or release them.
The Associated Press previously reported that armed men forced their way into the Paris flat where Kardashian West was staying Oct. 2. Police said the thieves, who tied up Kardashian West and held her at gunpoint, stole millions of dollars in jewelry, including a $4.5 million ring and a box with $5.6 million in valuables, NBC News reported.
Kardashian West was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" in the incident, a family spokeswoman said at the time.
BREAKING: Paris police say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist.— The Associated Press (@AP)January 9, 2017
