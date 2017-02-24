14 fast facts about giraffes

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
April the giraffe may be welcoming her new calf with partner Oliver at any time now.
The mammal at the Animal Adventure Park in New York has had viewers on high alert for over 24 hours.
While we wait for the new calf, here are some facts on giraffes:
Calves are 6 feet tall when they are born.
Male giraffes, such as April's partner, Oliver, may grow up to 18 feet tall.
Female giraffes such as mother April, reach up to 14 feet in height.
Giraffes only eat plants and use their long tongues to get leaves from trees.
Their tongues are 21 inches long.
A favorite food of giraffes come from the acacia tree.
The necks of giraffes are shorter than their legs.
Giraffes only need to drink once every few days, but if water is readily available they may drink more often.
A giraffe pregnancy lasts about 15 months.
Newborn calves fall about 5 feet to the ground upon birth.
Within about 30 minutes of being born, calves are able to walk around. Within 10 hours, they can run with their mother.
All giraffes have unique patterns; none are exactly alike.
Both male and female giraffes have horns, which are actually ossicones that are made of cartilage and covered by skin.
Giraffes have a lifespan of 25 years in the wild and can live longer in captivity.
