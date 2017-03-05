Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:37 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017

13-foot gator pulled from swimming area at Florida spring

13-foot-gator
Alligator trappers pull a 13-foot gator from the swimming zone at Silver Glen Springs Recreational Area on Saturday. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Related

Gator holding huge fish walks across Florida golf course
Photos: 25 ways Florida could kill you gallery
Photos: 25 ways Florida could kill you

More News Headlines

More

By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post

An alligator estimated by a sheriff’s deputy at 13 feet long decided to take a swim in a Florida park Saturday.

A reptile that size is not usually cause for alarm, except this one took a dip in a designated swimming area at Silver Glen Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest. That, obviously, was a problem.

>> Read more trending stories

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, gathered some trappers and pulled the gator ashore, then posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, “Crikey!! Look at the size of that gator!”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 