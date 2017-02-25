Follow us on

Updated: 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 | Posted: 8:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

28 injured when car crashes into New Orleans parade crowd

new orleans crash
A suspected drunken driver crashed into a crowd Saturday during a parade in New Orleans. (Photo: Mitch Landrieu/Twitter)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW ORLEANS —

A driver careened through a crowd during a parade Saturday, injuring at least 28 people, police say.

A suspected drunken driver ran a gray truck through the Krewe of Endymion parade around 6:45 p.m., according to The Advocate.

"Initial reports show so far about a dozen people are in critical condition," police spokeswoman Ambria Washington told The Times-Picayune. "That number could increase as the investigation is ongoing."

Twenty-one people were hospitalized, five in critical condition. Seven other people declined treatment.

The crash comes during the final weekend of Carnival at one of the city's largest parades.

February 26, 2017

">February 26, 2017

">February 26, 2017

