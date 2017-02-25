28 injured when car crashes into New Orleans parade crowd

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 | Posted: 8:43 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW ORLEANS —
A driver careened through a crowd during a parade Saturday, injuring at least 28 people, police say.
A suspected drunken driver ran a gray truck through the Krewe of Endymion parade around 6:45 p.m., according to The Advocate.
"Initial reports show so far about a dozen people are in critical condition," police spokeswoman Ambria Washington told The Times-Picayune. "That number could increase as the investigation is ongoing."
Twenty-one people were hospitalized, five in critical condition. Seven other people declined treatment.
The crash comes during the final weekend of Carnival at one of the city's largest parades.
NOPD arrest made at Carrollton and Orleans. Several injured after car crashes into people by parade.
">February 26, 2017
February 26, 2017
NOPD arrest made at Carrollton and Orleans. Several injured after car crashes into people by parade. @WWLTVpic.twitter.com/mBbg6SmLIh— David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL)
NOPD arrest made at Carrollton and Orleans. Several injured after car crashes into people by parade.
">February 26, 2017
NOPD is investigating a crash where a vehicle ran into a crowd of people at the Orleans and Carrollton.
NOPD is investigating a crash where a vehicle ran into a crowd of people at the Orleans and Carrollton.
">February 26, 2017
Thanks to our first responders for the care you provided to the victims and others watching the parade.
Thanks to our first responders for the care you provided to the victims and others watching the parade.
