28 injured when car crashes into New Orleans parade crowd

A driver careened through a crowd during a parade Saturday, injuring at least 28 people, police say.

A suspected drunken driver ran a gray truck through the Krewe of Endymion parade around 6:45 p.m., according to The Advocate.

"Initial reports show so far about a dozen people are in critical condition," police spokeswoman Ambria Washington told The Times-Picayune. "That number could increase as the investigation is ongoing."

Twenty-one people were hospitalized, five in critical condition. Seven other people declined treatment.

The crash comes during the final weekend of Carnival at one of the city's largest parades.

