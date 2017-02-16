$100,000 found inside old TV at Canadian recycling plant

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BARRIE, Ontario —
People have been known to pour a lot of cash into state-of-the-art television sets. But this was a case of cash hidden inside a TV set.
More than $100,000 was found inside an old television that was being processed at a recycling plant in Barrie, Ontario, CTV reported. Police said the money was a man’s lost inheritance
In January, an employee at the recycling plant found a cash box inside an old television set that was being taken apart, CTV reported. Company officials then contacted police.
“There was like, four stacks of $50 bills, and I knew it was a large amount of money,” Rick Deschamps, general manager for GEEP, told CTV Barrie.
Inside the cash box were documents that pointed police toward the money’s rightful owner: a 68-year-old man from Bolsover, Ontario.
When investigators spoke with the man, he told them that he stored the money inside the television about 30 years ago. The plan was to pass along the money to family members as an inheritance.
But he forgot about the cash and gave the TV to a family friend.
Now that the owner has his money back, police offered him some advice.
“Hopefully he’s put it in a savings account now,” Barrie Police Constable Nicole Rodgers said.
