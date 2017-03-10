100-year-old woman still working as receptionist

Follow us on

Updated: 1:52 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 1:35 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

TWIN FALLS, Idaho —

A woman is still working as a receptionist at 100 years old, and she has no plans of stopping any time soon.

“I’d be bored silly if I didn’t have this to do,” Nan Thatcher of Twin Falls, Idaho, told KREM.

Thatcher was hired by her son in 2001 to help with his business, Road Work Ahead.

“I told him, ‘I’m losing my eyesight, the least I can do is answer the phone,’” said Nan.

And she’s been answering phones ever since.

“Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” she said. “Thursday I have my hair done.”

Thatcher will celebrate 101 years on June 7. She plans to still be working at her son’s business then.

“Well, unless there’s something better to do!” she told KREM.

Watch the heartwarming story below:

