100-year-old woman still working as receptionist

By HotTopics.tv

A woman is still working as a receptionist at 100 years old, and she has no plans of stopping any time soon.

“I’d be bored silly if I didn’t have this to do,” Nan Thatcher of Twin Falls, Idaho, told KREM.

>> Read more trending stories

Thatcher was hired by her son in 2001 to help with his business, Road Work Ahead.

“I told him, ‘I’m losing my eyesight, the least I can do is answer the phone,’” said Nan.

And she’s been answering phones ever since.

“Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” she said. “Thursday I have my hair done.”

>> Related: 94-year-old woman graduates college with honors

Thatcher will celebrate 101 years on June 7. She plans to still be working at her son’s business then.

“Well, unless there’s something better to do!” she told KREM.

Watch the heartwarming story below: