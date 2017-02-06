By HotTopics.tv

A girl with a big heart refused to celebrate her 10th birthday without her grandmother at her side, so her family decided to to move the party to the nursing home.

Mom Kimber Boshers of Pulaski, Tennessee, told ABC News that her daughter, Ellie, has always had a close relationship with her grandmother.

"We’ve always made her birthday parties a big deal," Boshers said.

Ellie’s grandmother has always been a part of Ellie’s birthday festivities. This year, however, Rita Blankenship was at a nursing home, recuperating after complications from spinal surgery.

"It’s just hard to see her having such a hard time and I was just scared that something might happen and this might be one of the last events," said Ellie.

"It is not uncommon for her to just tear up or have a full-on good cry out of the blue just because Granny is on her mind and she’s worried about her or she misses her," Boshers told parenting website Babble.

When Ellie learned her grandmother couldn't make it to her party, she was devastated.

“I decided I either didn’t want to have a party at all or have her there with me,” Ellie said.

So Boshers decided to move the "Alice In Wonderland"-themed party to Blankenship’s nursing home. It was a total surprise to the grandmother, who was thrilled to be be included in the party.

"I loved it. It was so much fun. My favorite part was pretty much seeing the look on Granny’s face," said Ellie.