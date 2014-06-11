Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

10-year-old inspires people around the world with motivational speeches

Related

Uplifting

More

Hot Right Now

More

By HotTopics.TV

NEW JERSEY —

A 10-year-old New Jersey boy is inspiring people around the world with his motivational speeches.

>> Read more trending news

Nyeeam Hudson loves to spread positivity. He has built a YouTube and Instagram empire to spread his messages of encouragement under the name “King Nahh.”

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

He is currently working on publishing a book called "We Are All Kings," which aims to inspire young men. He also has plans to publish a sequel, "We Are All Queens," aimed at young women.

>> Click here or scroll down to check out some of his inspiring Instagram posts

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 