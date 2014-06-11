By HotTopics.TV

A 10-year-old New Jersey boy is inspiring people around the world with his motivational speeches.

Nyeeam Hudson loves to spread positivity. He has built a YouTube and Instagram empire to spread his messages of encouragement under the name “King Nahh.”

He is currently working on publishing a book called "We Are All Kings," which aims to inspire young men. He also has plans to publish a sequel, "We Are All Queens," aimed at young women.

