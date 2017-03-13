Sean Spicer was confronted by a woman in an Apple Store who live streamed her barrage of questions for him. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was at an Apple Store in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood when he was met with a barrage of questions from a fellow patron.

BBC News reported that Spicer was questioned about working for the Trump administration by Shree Chauhan, 33, who streamed the encounter live on Periscope on Saturday.

>> Read more trending stories

Questions Chauhan asked include:

How does it feel to work for a fascist?

Have you helped with the Russia stuff?

Are you a criminal as well?

Have you committed treason too just like the president?

What can you tell me about Russia, Mr. Secretary?

How do you feel about destroying our country, Sean?

Do you feel good about the decisions you're making?

Do you feel good about lying to the American people?

Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press.https://t.co/l493z2gG4x Shree (@shreec) Asking @PressSec questions in Apple Store since he doesn't like the press. https://t.co/l493z2gG4x— Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 11, 2017

">March 11, 2017

Spicer remained polite throughout the entire ordeal and at one point spoke with another customer, who made small talk with him seemingly in attempt to distract from the line of questioning.

The video ends with Spicer walking away.

Chauhan wrote a post on Medium about her impromptu meeting with Spicer, admitting that she was not sure that the man was in fact President Donald Trump's Press Secretra

"I realized what an enormous opportunity it was to get answers without the protections normally given to Mr. Spicer," Chauhan, who said she organized the blockade of Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at a D.C. school in February, wrote. "I was honestly quite nervous and wanted to come up with more cogent questions but did not have time to do so."

She went on to claim Spicer made a racist remark during her questioning by telling her, "Such a great country that allows you to be here."

Spicer made the remark after Chauhan asked, "What can you tell me about Russia?"

"I watched the video over and over again. I had other people watch it. I watched it with the sound off so I could watch Mr. Spicer’s lips and make sure words match up with the consonants I thought I heard," Chauhan, who was born in America, wrote. "I watched it with the volume all the way up with my eyes closed ... That is racism and it is an implied threat."

BBC News, however, pointed to responses to Chauhan said Spicer may have meant that the country is great because those in it can confront politicians in the manner in which she did.

Chauhan called for Trump and his adviors to be ousted in her post.

"I hope my resistance allows others to gain the courage to resist too," she wrote.