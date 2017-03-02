Where do members of Congress stand on Jeff Sessions?

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on February 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Lawmakers are calling for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in November's election after it was revealed Wednesday that the Alabama politician communicated with a Russian ambassador, despite his earlier denials.
Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign, the Justice Department confirmed Wednesday, a seeming contradiction to sworn statements that Sessions gave to Congress.
The revelation spurred growing calls from both parties in Congress for him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.
Here is where individual lawmakers stand:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Senate on Thursday approved two more Cabinet nominees from President Donald Trump, ending an initial round of highly partisan nomination battles that featured extended delays from Democrats, as they were able to slow any Republican plans to quickly start work on the President’s legislative agenda in the Senate.
According to the Justice Department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign season, something he failed to disclose during Senate confirmation hearings in January.
