Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:23 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Where do members of Congress stand on Jeff Sessions?

Related

View Larger
Jeff Sessions photo
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation at the Department of Justice on February 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

More News Headlines

More

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Lawmakers are calling for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in November's election after it was revealed Wednesday that the Alabama politician communicated with a Russian ambassador, despite his earlier denials.

>> Read more trending stories

The lawmakers calling for Sessions to recuse himself include Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who said Sessions "should clarify his testimony and recuse himself."

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers called for Sessions to go a step further and resign.

>> Related: Jeff Sessions: What we know now about his contact with the Russian ambassador

Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign, the Justice Department confirmed Wednesday, a seeming contradiction to sworn statements that Sessions gave to Congress.

The revelation spurred growing calls from both parties in Congress for him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Here is where individual lawmakers stand:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
capitol57

Senate confirms two more Trump Cabinet nominees

The Senate on Thursday approved two more Cabinet nominees from President Donald Trump, ending an initial round of highly partisan nomination battles that featured extended delays from Democrats, as they were able to slow any Republican plans to quickly start work on the President’s legislative agenda in the Senate.

Jeff Sessions

Where do members of Congress stand on Jeff Sessions?

Lawmakers are calling for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in November's election after it was revealed Wednesday that the Alabama politician communicated with a Russian ambassador, despite his earlier denials.

 What You Need To Know: Jeff Sessions
 More News Headlines
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016

Jeff Sessions: What we know now about his contact with the Russian ambassador

According to the Justice Department, Attorney General Jeff Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign season, something he failed to disclose during Senate confirmation hearings in January.

 What You Need To Know: Jeff Sessions
 More News Headlines
More

Trending News

 
 