'We all need answers' on Trump-Russia ties, George W. Bush says

Former President George W. Bush said on Monday that an investigation might be needed to parse the depth of ties between Russian government officials and President Donald Trump's team in the run-up to November's election.

"I think we all need answers," Bush said on "The Today Show." "I'm not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered."

He emphasized that he has "never been a lawyer" and that the decision on whether the case called for the appointment of a special prosecutor would best be decided by Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr.

Democrats have consistently called for an investigation into ties between Russia and Trump, citing the intelligence community's determination that the Russian government interfered in the U.S. elections in Trump's favor and calls that were made between Russian officials and Trump's team before he took office in January.

U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, a prominent Republican who represents California's 49th Congressional District, said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from the investigation. Instead, he said on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," a special prosecutor should appointed to examine the ties.

"We're going to have to do it," Issa said. "There may or may not be fault, but the American people ... are beginning to understand that Putin murders his enemies."

Authorities have not found evidence to suggest that Trump or his team colluded with Russian officials.