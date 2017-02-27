Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:16 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

'We all need answers' on Trump-Russia ties, George W. Bush says

George W. Bush
Former US President George W. Bush leaves after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President George W. Bush said on Monday that an investigation might be needed to parse the depth of ties between Russian government officials and President Donald Trump's team in the run-up to November's election.

>> Read more trending stories

"I think we all need answers," Bush said on "The Today Show." "I'm not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered."

He emphasized that he has "never been a lawyer" and that the decision on whether the case called for the appointment of a special prosecutor would best be decided by Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr.

>> Related: George W. Bush: Media 'indispensable to democracy'

Democrats have consistently called for an investigation into ties between Russia and Trump, citing the intelligence community's determination that the Russian government interfered in the U.S. elections in Trump's favor and calls that were made between Russian officials and Trump's team before he took office in January.

U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, a prominent Republican who represents California's 49th Congressional District, said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from the investigation. Instead, he said on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," a special prosecutor should appointed to examine the ties.

"We're going to have to do it," Issa said. "There may or may not be fault, but the American people ... are beginning to understand that Putin murders his enemies."

>> Related: Trump blasts media over reports of campaign contacts with Russia

Authorities have not found evidence to suggest that Trump or his team colluded with Russian officials.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
Officials: Trump isn't cutting Medicare, Social Security

Trump budget will give $54B to Pentagon, cut State Department, EPA, officials say

The Trump administration will release a budget proposal Monday that calls for an increase in spending for defense and a deep cut for the Environmental Protection Agency, according to sources familiar with the proposal.

 More News Headlines
George W. Bush

'We all need answers' on Trump-Russia ties, George W. Bush says

Former President George W. Bush said on Monday that an investigation might be needed to parse the depth of ties between Russian government officials and President Donald Trump's team in the run-up to November's election.

 More News Headlines
 Hot Right Now
trump2063

Trump budget would add $54 billion to defense, cut same from domestic

President Donald Trump will ask Congress to add $54 billion in spending for the military in his first budget, paying for that with offsetting cuts in non-security spending in the federal government.

More

Trending News

 
 