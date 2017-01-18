Watch: Obama to hold last presidential news conference

U.S. President Barack Obama waves after he spoke during the SelectUSA Investment Summit March 23, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. The summit brought together investors from around the world to showcase the diversity of investment opportunities available in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Obama is expected to face questions over allegations of Russian intervention in the presidential election and his decision to grant clemency to U.S Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking classified information about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
The Obamas will follow the ceremony with a trip to Palm Springs, California, White House officials confirmed Tuesday. The family will spent at least the next two years in Washington D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood as daughter Sasha Obama finishes school.
There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}