Watch: Obama to hold last presidential news conference

U.S. President Barack Obama waves after he spoke during the SelectUSA Investment Summit March 23, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. The summit brought together investors from around the world to showcase the diversity of investment opportunities available in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Barack Obama waves after he spoke during the SelectUSA Investment Summit March 23, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. The summit brought together investors from around the world to showcase the diversity of investment opportunities available in the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Barack Obama will answer questions during his final news conference as president on Wednesday afternoon, two days before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

>> Read more trending stories

Obama is expected to face questions over allegations of Russian intervention in the presidential election and his decision to grant clemency to U.S Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking classified information about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

>> Related: A look at Obama's legacy: 9 ways he will make his mark

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. EST.

Obama will welcome the incoming first family to the White House on Friday. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in a ceremony that begins at 9:30 a.m.

>> Related: President Obama, first lady to take one final flight on presidential plane after leaving office

The Obamas will follow the ceremony with a trip to Palm Springs, California, White House officials confirmed Tuesday. The family will spent at least the next two years in Washington D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood as daughter Sasha Obama finishes school.