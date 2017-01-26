Follow us on

Posted: 1:26 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Trump's border wall could cost $120 per household

Trump's border wall doesn't address key shift in crossings
An agent of the border patrol, observes near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration will be working in partnership in Mexico to improve safety and economic opportunity for both countries and will have "close coordination" with Mexico to address drug smuggling. It will set in motion the construction of his proposed border wall, a key promise from his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)

President Donald Trump headlines

By Randy Tucker

daytondailynews.com

President Donald Trump’s plan to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall could cost U.S. taxpayers $120 per household, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The per household estimate is based on Congressional Republicans’ estimates that the cost to build the wall without Mexico’s help could add as much as $15 billion to the national debt, and the latest Census data on the number of U.S. households, according to the non-profit, bipartisan public policy organization that addresses federal budget and fiscal issues.

Trump vowed earlier this week to make good on one of his biggest campaign promises to build a wall to seize control of the border to stop illegal crossings and drug smuggling. He continues to insist that Mexico will pay for the wall, but Mexico opposes the wall and has said repeatedly that it won’t pay for it.

Still, Trump said construction would begin as soon as possible using government funds, and has proposed a 20 percent tax on all imported goods from Mexico to pay for the border wall.

