Trump might return to Florida for third straight weekend

President Donald J. Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 3, 2017. He was here again this past weekend and could be coming back for a third straight weekend. (Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post)

By George Bennett

Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump, who left Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, might be coming back to his winter White House at Mar-a-Lago for a third straight weekend.

It’s not confirmed, but Palm Beach County Airports Director Bruce Pelly told about two dozen local officials and business representatives during a meeting this morning that he has heard Trump is returning for the President’s Day weekend, Palm Beach Post reporter Eliot Kleinberg says.

Pelly is attending a meeting with U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, and others at the county’s Lantana airport to discuss the impact of federal flight restrictions that effectively shut down the small airport whenever the president visits.

Trump is expected to visit a Boeing facility in South Carolina on Friday as the aerospace company rolls out its first 787-10 Dreamliner.