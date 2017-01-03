By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President-elect Donald Trump had a strong response Saturday to the controversial remarks made by Rep. John Lewis on Friday, in which the longtime congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency.



Trump took to his favorite platform, Twitter, to address the issue. He said that Lewis should focus on the needs of his district.

">January 14, 2017

Lewis made the remarks during a "Meet the Press" interview. When asked if Lewis will be able to work with Trump, Lewis said that he believes in forgiveness, but that it would be very difficult to work with him.

"I don't see the President-elect as a legitimate president," Lewis said. When asked why he doesn't view Trump's presidency as legitimate, Lewis said that it was because of the Russians involvement in helping Trump getting elected and helping to destroy the candidacy of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump's retort sparked debate on Twitter.

Reality check; @repjohnlewis represents CD5, which has a higher mean income than 10 of the state's 14 districts. https://t.co/dLU6sQpZgh — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) January 14, 2017

