Will Texas billionaire Mark Cuban run for president?

During a talk at South by Southwest, the judge of the reality show "Shark Tank" didn't rule out a 2020 race for the White House.

"I've got a lot of time to decide, and we'll see what happens," he told the crowd.

Cuban's topic was government and tech disruption, and he spent plenty of time taking on President Donald Trump and his policies.

"Disruptors are everything," Cuban said. "Having a unique idea and taking it through fruition is always hard. Now that we don't have an administration that's particularly tech literate, it's going to be a little more difficult."

Cuban compared Trump to the narcissistic movie character Zoolander played by Ben Stiller, and accused the president of not being tech savvy.

"He doesn't use Google," Cuban said. "Just think if your president was willing to take time to learn how to use a search engine."

Cuban, who called himself a libertarian, spoke on a panel alongside Adam Lyons, co-founder of car insurance marketplace The Zebra, which is based in Austin. Lyons landed Cuban as an investor in the company after cold emailing him a one paragraph pitch.

Cuban said that in most cases less regulation is good, but in areas such as health care and the environment, government action is needed.

"My position has evolved," he said. "In health care, those types of regulations are good. In the past I wouldn't have said that. But when we think our citizenry deserves something and it becomes a right, my preference would be to amend the constitution so health care is a right."