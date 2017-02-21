Seattle Mayor Ed Murray holds a press conference after signing a bill that raises the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour on June 3, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

By KIRO7.com

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is willing to sue President Donald Trump over his executive orders.

>> Read more trending stories

KIRO 7 News confirmed with the Mayor’s office that Murray is expected to announce a plan during his State of the City address at a North Seattle mosque.

">February 21, 2017

Murray is expected to demand answers on the intention of Trump’s executive orders, as well as his plans for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy and sanctuary cities.

If the Trump administration does not respond within 20 business days, Murray plans to sue.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Trump’s travel ban weeks ago.

>> Related: Washington becomes first state to sue Trump over travel ban

Ferguson announced a complaint that asked the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington to declare key provisions of the executive order unconstitutional and illegal.

Ferguson also filed a motion for temporary restraining order seeking an immediate halt to the executive order’s implementation in the state and nationwide.

>> Read a full explainer on the lawsuit

U.S. District Court Judge James Robart of Seattle issued a ruling last week granting the restraining order brought by the state of Washington. This means Robart’s decision temporarily halted Trump’s travel ban. The Department of Justice filed a motion with the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals -- requesting President Donald Trump's travel ban be temporarily resumed pending the White House’s appeal.

After arguments, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges upheld a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban.

>> Related: U.S. Appeals Court unanimously upholds suspension of Trump travel ban

Nearly a week later, Trump’s administration said in a court filing that it would replace the travel ban with a new one. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Saturday that Trump is working on a "streamlined" version of his executive order banning travel from the seven nations to iron out the difficulties that landed his first order in the courts.

>> See the latest on KIRO7.com