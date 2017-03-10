Follow us on

Updated: 5:22 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 5:22 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

Sean Spicer spotted with upside down lapel pin at press briefing

Sean Spicer talks to the media, lapel pin upside down
White House press secretary Sean Spicer talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sean Spicer adjusts his American flag pin photo
White House press secretary Sean Spicer adjusts his American flag pin after he was told that it was upside down, Friday, March 10, 2017, during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By Zuri Davis

Rare.us

WASHINGTON —

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held another daily news briefing Friday.

But some viewers could only focus on one thing: His American flag lapel pin.

The American flag on Spicer’s suit was upside-down, an action generally reserved for "a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property," according to the U.S. Flag Code.

">March 10, 2017

People on Twitter jokingly wondered if Spicer was trying to send a message of help.

Reporters informed Spicer of the flag orientation during the press conference, causing him to realign his pin. One asked if it was a distress signal, another if it was a promotion for Netflix original series "House of Cards," whose logo displays the flag with the union down.

Spicer assured the reporters that it was neither.

">March 10, 2017

Following the ordeal, the "House of Cards" Twitter account thanked Spicer for his "loyalty."

">March 10, 2017

The entire news conference can be viewed below.

 
WHPB -- March 10, 2017

WATCH LIVE: Sean Spicer meets with reporters at the White House press briefing.

Posted by POLITICO on Friday, March 10, 2017

