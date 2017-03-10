Sean Spicer spotted with upside down lapel pin at press briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held another daily news briefing Friday.
But some viewers could only focus on one thing: His American flag lapel pin.
The American flag on Spicer’s suit was upside-down, an action generally reserved for "a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property," according to the U.S. Flag Code.
People on Twitter jokingly wondered if Spicer was trying to send a message of help.
Reporters informed Spicer of the flag orientation during the press conference, causing him to realign his pin. One asked if it was a distress signal, another if it was a promotion for Netflix original series "House of Cards," whose logo displays the flag with the union down.
Spicer assured the reporters that it was neither.
Following the ordeal, the "House of Cards" Twitter account thanked Spicer for his "loyalty."
The entire news conference can be viewed below.
