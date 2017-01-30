Sally Yates: A new Georgia face to Trump resistance

By Greg Bluestein

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Acting Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates became the latest Georgian to lead a high-profile resistance against President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday when she ordered the Justice Department not to defend the Republican’s refugee policy in court.

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” Yates wrote in a memo to federal attorneys.

It was a short-lived decision. Trump replaced her late Monday with Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who is expected to rescind the order.

“It is time to get serious about protecting our country,” read the White House statement announcing her ouster. “Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country.”

Yates was set to be out of power within days even before the memo when Trump’s pick for Attorney General – Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions – is confirmed. Still, it put her in the pantheon of high-profile Trump objectors from Georgia.

Earlier this month, Trump unleashed a stream of criticism aimed at Georgia Rep. John Lewis after he questioned the legitimacy of his presidency and announced he would boycott his inauguration. Trump targeted Lewis, the civil rights icon, as “all talk” and said his Atlanta-based district was in “horrible shape.”

The president also vented on Monday at Yates, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, saying on Twitter that Democrats have “nothing going but to obstruct.”

Yates has deep ties to Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law and worked at the King & Spalding law firm in Atlanta before becoming an assistant U.S. attorney in Atlanta in 1989.

She was promoted to U.S. Attorney for the district in 2010 before Obama tapped her to the No. 2 job at the Justice Department in 2014. Her husband Comer, a veteran school administrator, ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1996 as a centrist Democrat against Cynthia McKinney.

Her career is dotted with high-profile cases, including the prosecution of Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph and the successful public corruption cases against ex-Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell, former Fulton County Commission Chairman Mitch Skandalakis and former state school Superintendent Linda Schrenko.