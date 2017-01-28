Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 4:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 | Posted: 3:02 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Protests erupt in response to Trump's executive order on immigration

Related

View Larger
JFK protest photo
Craig Ruttle
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump headlines

More

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending refugee admissions into the United States has prompted protests online and at JFK airport in New York.

A crowd of protesters grew Saturday afternoon as word got out that up to a dozen travelers had been detained in connection with the executive order.

>>Read the executive order

The order has caused legal confusion as well, with those who were traveling to the US when the order was signed, as well as green card holders.

Trump signed the order in the name of national security, telling an audience at the Pentagon, "We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.” 

>>What is an executive order?

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
trump2022

Political and legal fight quickly starts over Trump immigration order

From New York, NY The battle over President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict the admission of certain refugees into the U.

JFK protest

Protests erupt in response to Trump's executive order on immigration

President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending refugee admissions into the United States has prompted protests online and at JFK airport in New York.

 President Donald Trump headlines
 Immigration protesters rally outside JFK
US-Mexico trade war could hit Mexico economy, spur migration

What is a trade war and what happens to the US if we get in one?

Contradictory statements from the administration Thursday left many wondering how President Donald Trump plans to pay for a wall along the country’s southern border.

 More News Headlines
More

Trending News

 
 