Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

New Mexico councilman fired from private-sector job for controversial Facebook post

J.R. Doporto
City of Carlsbad
J.R. Doporto

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CARLSBAD, N.M. —

Carlsbad City Councilman J.R. Doporto claims that a controversial Facebook post was just a joke and should be protected as free speech, but the post has cost him his private-sector job as a network engineer.

Doporto wrote Sunday on Facebook: “Just want to give a heads up to the women! You have rights! A right to cook and a right to clean. Today is Sunday and the NFL playoffs are on! I suggest you stop your [expletive] protesting during this time. Because you also have a right to get slapped!”

Doporto has since restricted access to his Facebook page, but not before the post went viral and outraged citizens brought the post to the attention of the Carlsbad City Council and his private employer, HollyFrontier Corp., according to KOB.

>> Read more trending stories

J.R. Doporto, who represents Carlsbad's Ward 2, was admonished by some on social media, and defended by others. http://ow.ly/XnZc308m9Kf

Posted by Carlsbad Current-Argus on Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Doporto was fired Wednesday from HollyFrontier, according to the Current-Argus. The city council has not taken any action against Doporto for his comments, despite an online petition asking for Doporto to step down, which has garnered thousands of signatures.

Doporto told KOB that his comments were a joke and that he’d written similar things in the past without consequence. He told the Current-Argus that he is considering legal action against his former employer, because he believes that his First Amendment rights to free speech were violated.

According to Doporto’s wife, the family has received death threats. The Current-Argus reported that Doporto’s wife defended her husband in a Facebook post, writing: “As a father of our four beautiful children, he is now jobless because of one single post.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
Rex Tillerson

Report: State Department's senior management team resigns

In an abrupt move, the U.S. Department of State's entire senior management team resigned Wednesday, according to a report from The Washington Post.

 National Election Headlines
 More News Headlines
Trump's wall met with skepticism, unease on US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump's wall by the numbers

Congressional leaders pledged Thursday to move legislation this year that will fund Donald Trump’s most oft-repeated campaign promise – to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

 More News Headlines
Donald Trump, Barack Obama

President Donald Trump gets 'beautiful letter' from outgoing President Barack Obama

President Donald Trump said he found a "beautiful" and "well-written" letter from departing President Barack Obama tucked in a drawer in the Oval Office, continuing a tradition of outgoing presidents sharing words of wisdom and caution for incoming commanders in chief.

 More News Headlines
 Hot Right Now
More

Trending News

 
 