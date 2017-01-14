John Lewis' memoir sells out after Trump's Twitter tirade

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hours after president-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, labeling the Democrat’s Atlanta district as a “crime infested” area that is in “horrible shape,” Lewis’ 1999 memoir sold out on Amazon.

As of Saturday evening, the retailer was temporarily out of stock of Lewis’s 1999 biography, “Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement.”

Its sales spiked by nearly 106,020 percent, moving the book from the No. 15,918 spot to No. 15 on Amazon’s bestsellers list.

Two of Lewis’ books remained the top two bestsellers through Saturday on Amazon’s “Movers & Shakers” list, which includes the retailer’s biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours.

Lewis’ other book—a three-volume graphic novel titled “March” was the No. 1 bestselling book on Amazon as of Saturday evening, with sales spiking by nearly 106,700 percent after Trump’s tweets.

After Trump’s series of tweets, politicians and pundits swiftly condemned the president-elect’s series of tweets against Lewis and several Atlantans expressed their disagreement by posting photos and love notes of their city using the hashtag #DefendTheFifth.

And some supporters pushed to drive Lewis’ book sales even higher as a show of support for the congressman.