Posted: 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

John Lewis' memoir sells out after Trump's Twitter tirade

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hours after president-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, labeling the Democrat’s Atlanta district as a “crime infested” area that is in “horrible shape,” Lewis’ 1999 memoir sold out on Amazon.

» Is John Lewis’ 5th district ‘crime-infested,’ as Donald Trump says? 

As of Saturday evening, the retailer was temporarily out of stock of Lewis’s 1999 biography, “Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement.”

Its sales spiked by nearly 106,020 percent, moving the book from the No. 15,918 spot to No. 15 on Amazon’s bestsellers list.

» Watch John Lewis give powerful speech accepting a National Book Award 

Two of Lewis’ books remained the top two bestsellers through Saturday on Amazon’s “Movers & Shakers” list, which includes the retailer’s biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours.

» Atlanta Mayor Reed to Trump: ‘John Lewis an American hero. Full stop.’ 

Lewis’ other book—a three-volume graphic novel titled “March” was the No. 1 bestselling book on Amazon as of Saturday evening, with sales spiking by nearly 106,700 percent after Trump’s tweets. 

After Trump’s series of tweets, politicians and pundits swiftly condemned the president-elect’s series of tweets against Lewis and several Atlantans expressed their disagreement by posting photos and love notes of their city using the hashtag #DefendTheFifth.

And some supporters pushed to drive Lewis’ book sales even higher as a show of support for the congressman.

