Updated: 7:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 7:51 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Ivanka Trump shuts down first lady rumors

Ivanka Trump photo
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Carlin Becker

Courtesy of Rare.us

Ivanka Trump sat down with ABC News for a "20/20" interview to set the record straight on her role in her father's White House.

When interviewer Deborah Roberts asked about her reaction to claims that she's "going to be, essentially, the real first lady," the president-elect's daughter said, "Well, I think that's an inappropriate observation."

"There's one first lady," she continued. "And she'll do remarkable things."

Speculation swirled as to whether or not Ivanka Trump would fill in as the de facto first lady after it was announced that Melania Trump would not be moving into the White House until after her son Barron finished out his school year in New York. Such rumors were only amplified when reports came in that Ivanka Trump was house shopping in Washington, D.C., and when she officially announced a formal leave of absence from the Trump Organization and her fashion brand.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Office of the First Lady will reportedly be renamed the "Office of the First Family."

Ivanka Trump, however, put the first lady rumors to bed, even calling the assumption "a bit sexist," because it suggests that two women would not be able to find their own roles and identities within the administration.

