Funeral for dog attack victim set before his beloved Falcons play

By Alexis Stevens

Logan Braatz sang as deep as his favorite singer, dreamed of playing the guitar and loved to watch football. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-year-old would’ve been in front of the television, watching the Atlanta Falcons play for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Instead, his family and friends will gather for his funeral. And Logan’s family said Friday having the funeral an hour before kickoff would’ve been just fine with the fun-loving boy, who also like watching the Georgia Bulldogs play.

Logan was killed Tuesday morning when he was attacked by a dog as he walked to his southwest Atlanta school bus stop. The kindergarten student attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The funeral for Logan will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lawrenceville chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Logan and other children were walking to catch the bus when they were approached by three dogs, including two that attacked the boy and a 5-year-old girl. Syari Sanders was seriously injured in the attack and remains in the hospital.

Fulton County Animal Control removed two dogs, a pit-bull mix and a border collie, from the area after the attacks.

Cameron Tucker, the man who police believe owned the dogs that attacked the children, was arrested Tuesday morning. He has been charged with one felony count of manslaughter and reckless conduct, and remained Friday in the Fulton County jail, where he was being held on $70,000 bond.

Also Friday, police and animal control were called back to Gideons Drive after witnesses reported seeing a third dog — one that didn’t attack but was present Tuesday — roaming outside. That dog, a boxer-bulldog mix, was also picked up.

