Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Funeral for dog attack victim set before his beloved Falcons play

View Larger
Boy killed, girl injured in pit bull attack on way to school
Channel 2
Logan Braatz (left) was killed and Syari Sanders was injured in a pit bull attack early Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in southwest Atlanta.

By Alexis Stevens

www.ajc.com

Logan Braatz sang as deep as his favorite singer, dreamed of playing the guitar and loved to watch football. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-year-old would’ve been in front of the television, watching the Atlanta Falcons play for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Instead, his family and friends will gather for his funeral. And Logan’s family said Friday having the funeral an hour before kickoff would’ve been just fine with the fun-loving boy, who also like watching the Georgia Bulldogs play.

Logan was killed Tuesday morning when he was attacked by a dog as he walked to his southwest Atlanta school bus stop. The kindergarten student attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The funeral for Logan will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lawrenceville chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Logan and other children were walking to catch the bus when they were approached by three dogs, including two that attacked the boy and a 5-year-old girl. Syari Sanders was seriously injured in the attack and remains in the hospital.

Fulton County Animal Control removed two dogs, a pit-bull mix and a border collie, from the area after the attacks.

Cameron Tucker, the man who police believe owned the dogs that attacked the children, was arrested Tuesday morning. He has been charged with one felony count of manslaughter and reckless conduct, and remained Friday in the Fulton County jail, where he was being held on $70,000 bond.

Also Friday, police and animal control were called back to Gideons Drive after witnesses reported seeing a third dog — one that didn’t attack but was present Tuesday — roaming outside. That dog, a boxer-bulldog mix, was also picked up.

— AJC Photojournalist John Spink contributed to this report.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
trump2010

In first day executive order, President Trump takes aim at Obamacare

Issuing his first executive order just hours after being sworn into office, President Donald Trump on Friday ordered federal agencies to ease “unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens” of Obamacare, as he again declared his desire to unravel his predecessor’s main legislative achievement.

The Inauguration of Donald Trump

Here’s how to watch the inaugural balls on TV, online and live-streamed

The business part of inauguration is over, and now that the parade has ended, the balls will begin in Washington D.

 Donald Trump Sworn In As President of The United States of America
 A Look Back At Inaugural Ball Fashion
 More News Headlines
trump2007

Senate confirms two Trump nominees, as Democrats block vote on CIA pick

Hours after the swearing-in of a President Donald J. Trump, Democrats and Republicans in Congress quickly clashed in a battle over Mr.

More

Trending News

 
 