Updated: 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 | Posted: 11:02 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017

Intruder breached White House grounds

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

An intruder breached the grounds of the White House late Friday evening, according to a CNN report that was verified by the Secret Service.

President Trump was at the White House at the time of the breach, but was never in any danger, according to the Secret Service.

The suspected intruder was arrested near the executive residence's south entrance. According to CNN, the intruder, a male, had a backpack with him. The Secret Service searched the backpack, but found no hazardous items.

March 11, 2017

In a statement, the Secret Service said that the suspect scaled a fence by the Treasury Building to gain access to the White House grounds.

March 11, 2017

Security levels returned to normal by Saturday morning, according to CNN.

