Intruder breached White House grounds

An intruder breached the grounds of the White House late Friday evening, according to a CNN report that was verified by the Secret Service.



President Trump was at the White House at the time of the breach, but was never in any danger, according to the Secret Service.



The suspected intruder was arrested near the executive residence's south entrance. According to CNN, the intruder, a male, had a backpack with him. The Secret Service searched the backpack, but found no hazardous items.

In a statement, the Secret Service said that the suspect scaled a fence by the Treasury Building to gain access to the White House grounds.

Security levels returned to normal by Saturday morning, according to CNN.