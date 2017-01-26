Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:09 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

'Alternative facts' like differing weather reports, Sean Spicer claims

Sean Spicer
Drew Angerer
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during the daily press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer did not offer evidence to support President Trump's claim that millions of people voted illegally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Related

National Election Headlines

More

More News Headlines

More

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended his use of so-called "alternative facts" in an interview Tuesday, claiming that differing inauguration attendance estimates cited by the media and President Donald Trump's camp were similar to two news stations sharing different weather reports.

>> Read more trending stories

"It's not alternative facts," Spicer said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. "It's that there's sometimes, you can watch two different stations and get two different weather reports. That doesn't mean that the station was lying to you."

He stood by a claim he made during a tense news briefing Saturday that Trump's inauguration drew record-breaking crowds, despite photographic evidence to the contrary. He did not provide additional evidence.

>> Related: Whose inauguration crowd was bigger, Trump or Obama?

"We weren't by any means trying to mislead anyone," he said Tuesday. "The press was trying to make (it) seem like … we were ignoring the facts."

Instead, he insisted it was the media that had the wrong facts.

"We were right," he said. "If you add up the number of people who watched (the inauguration) online, on Twitter, Twitter Live, Facebook Live, on YouTube – it broke all sorts of records."

Multiple fact-checking groups have rated Spicer's claim anywhere from unprovable to outright false. Politifact gave his claim a "Pants on Fire" rating, the category used by the group to single out what it determines to be the most flagrant lies.

>> Related: Trump accuses media of lying about inauguration crowd

Spicer's comments came two days after White House counselor Kellyanne Conway came to his defense during an interview Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press." She admonished host Chuck Todd for being "overly dramatic" about critics who claim Spicer outright lied to the media during his first official briefing.

"You're saying it's a falsehood," she said. "Our press secretary gave alternative facts to that."

The comment was widely lambasted.

">January 24, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
Sean Spicer

'Alternative facts' like differing weather reports, Sean Spicer claims

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended his use of so-called "alternative facts" in an interview Tuesday, claiming that differing inauguration attendance estimates cited by the media and President Donald Trump's camp were similar to two news stations sharing different weather reports.

 National Election Headlines
 More News Headlines
chelsea-manning-e1447455130800

President Trump slams Chelsea Manning for remarks about President Obama

President Donald Trump called Chelsea Manning an “ungrateful traitor” on Twitter early Thursday, after a column by Manning criticized former President Barack Obama.

 More News Headlines
Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

7 things to know now: Trump on immigration; Mary Tyler Moore; Bolt loses medal; Doomsday Clock

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump on immigration: Saying the country does not need new laws, but needs to “work within the existing system and framework,” President Donald Trump signed an order Wednesday to tighten border security and another to begin building a wall on the U.

 More News Headlines
More

Trending News

 
 