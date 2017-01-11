Murder charges dropped against Kennesaw doctors

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:44 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
Cobb County prosecutors cite insufficient evidence as they explain the decision to drop murder and related charges against a cosmetic surgeon and her assistant.
A Cobb County grand jury indicted Dr. Nedra Dodds and Dr. Kevin McCowan last year for the deaths of two patients during cosmetic procedures.
"Upon a wider review of the facts, prosecutors determined the evidence did not meet the elements of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt," Kim Isaza, spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, tells the Marietta Daily Journal.
According to medical records, April Jenkins of Savannah died in February 2013 after undergoing liposuction. In June of that year, 27-year-old Erica Beaubrun of Miami died following a buttocks reduction procedure.
After the patients' deaths, Dodds' medical license was suspended and ultimately revoked. Her practice, Opulence Aesthetic Medicine on Chastain Road closed.
April Jenkins' family is pursuing a malpractice lawsuit against Dodds.
In revoking her license, the Georgia Composite Medical Board found Dodds, a former model, was not board-certified to practice cosmetic surgery.
Dodds has filed for bankruptcy.
