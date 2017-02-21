Mother dies from burns after trying to save son from fire

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An Ohio woman has died from the injuries she suffered while trying to save her son from a burning apartment earlier this month.
Sheila and Robert Drake’s son Jacob, 18, had cerebral palsy and was trapped inside the family’s apartment after an early-morning explosion on Feb. 9, local news outlets reported.
The Drakes were both critically injured trying to rescue the teen who died in the flames, according to Cleveland 19. Robert Drake’s condition has now been updated from critical to fair.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire at the apartment building, but believe that it might have been sparked by a natural gas explosion.
A GoFundMe page for the family has already raised more than its $10,000 goal to help pay for funeral and medical costs.
