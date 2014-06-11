Follow us on

Posted: 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Mom jailed for molestation, abandoning children

By Veronica Waters

She was staying with a friend in Georgia to get back on her feet.  Instead, a 22-year-old Indiana woman finds herself locked down behind bars in Hall County.  After allegedly abusing a friend's son, she then abandoned her own children.

Selena Delatorre came to the attention of law enforcement because of allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor last month.

"Ms. Delatorre is accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old male child," says Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Wilbanks.

The boy is not related to her; he is the son of a friend.

Wilbanks says the boy talked to investigators, and they believe the contact only happened once.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Delatorre had beaten her two-year-old son with a phone charger cord, causing "substantial" wounds.

"It left visible wounds on the child in place of his body that is not typical for corporal punishment," says Wilbanks. "It wasn't a spanking. It was far more than that."

Delatorre then went to Atlanta, leaving behind her little boy and her one-year-old daughter with a friend.

"Through a phone conversation with that friend, [she] indicated that she no longer wanted her children," says Wilbanks.

Delatorre is now jailed on charges of child molestation, first-degree child cruelty, and child abandonment. She faces a committal hearing March 16. Wilbanks says DFCS is involved in making sure Delatorre's children are safe.

