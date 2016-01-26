Misleading mailers to Fulton County residents solicit insurance

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
Fulton County homeowners complain about correspondence that looks like an official county mailing, but really is a solicitation for optional private insurance.
The Johns Creek Herald reports county commissioners entered a partnership with HomeServe USA to provide discounted coverage for water/sewer lines. HomeServe paid the county $100,000.
The agreement allows HomeServe to use the official county logo on its correspondence.
Commissioners are concerned residents may think they must sign up.
"When the letters came out it had our logo on it and there was a tone to the letter that was not what we thought we were entering into," Commissioner Liz Hausmann tells the Herald. "It looked like [insurance] was not an option."
Residents do not always know they are responsible for repairs to the water and sewer lines between the meter and the house, but they are not required to purchase coverage.
The county has suspended mailings by HomeServe while the company works on new wording for its letters.
"Hopefully, we will revisit this to see whether we want to continue," Commissioner Bob Ellis tells the Herald. "I would prefer we did not have any arrangement."
HomeServe spokesman Myles Meehan points out the company has provided more than $100,000 in service work to Fulton County residents who would otherwise have to pay for the work themselves.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}