Metro Atlanta may attract more pro soccer teams

Atlanta United FC's Jacob Peterson works during a soccer training session Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Flowery Branch, Ga. More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for Atlanta’s March 5 opening game against the New York Red Bulls at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Marcy Williams

Metro Atlanta's becoming a mecca for professional soccer.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reports First Team SC announces plans to bring two professional teams to play in DeKalb County.

WSB's Edgar Treiguts reported this week, ground breaks in May for a huge soccer and sports complex near Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb. Developers compare Atlanta Sports City to Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Florida.

These new teams, men and women, will play at Atlanta Sports City, according to the Chronicle. The men's team will begin competing in 2018 with the women's team in competition the following year.

Atlanta United MLS opens its season next week against the New York Red Bulls at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium. Ultimately, it will play home games at the new Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United President Darren Eales tells the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the area is hungry for soccer.



"With over 40,000 tickets sold for our home opener, the excitement and momentum is building quickly as we near our first match on March 5," he tells the Chronicle.

The Atlanta Silverbacks of the National Premier Soccer League also call Atlanta home.

More details about the new teams should roll out within the next few weeks on atl2018.com.