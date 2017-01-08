The 'Mark Arum Show' debuts at new time with a good cause

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
On the debut of the Mark Arum Show at a new time on News 95.5FM and AM750 WSB, host Mark Arum and his team decided to do something out of the ordinary.
On Saturday, January 8, 2017, firefighters in Gwinnett County were targeted by thieves while they were on call fighting a fire. Gwinnett County Fire spokesman Capt. Tommy Rutledge said the thieves broke into cars and stole items from four separate fire stations across the county.
At least two guns were stolen from the incident as well as other items of value.
A similar incident occurred in Forsyth County as well.
After hearing about the thefts, and the items lost, Mark Arum decided to recruit his listeners for help.
"I couldn't believe the story when I heard it over the weekend,” Arum said. “Who would steal from people that risk their lives every day?"
They started a GoFundMe Page with a goal of reaching $1000.
"I know first responders don't make a lot of money, so I wanted to help them out trying to replace the items that were stolen from them."
Within the two hour show the goal was met, and instead of closing the site, Mark and his team increased the goal to $2000.
The money will go directly to the effected fire stations in Gwinnett and Forsyth County.
If anyone has any information regarding the crimes, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
