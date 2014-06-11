Major mixed-use development in Vinings faces key vote

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
The Cobb County Planning Commission votes today on whether to move forward with a large mixed-use development on Cumberland Parkway near I-285 in Vinings.
Channel 2 Action News reports the 883,000 square foot development would be a mix of apartments, condos, senior living, hotel and retail.
Nancy Geisler of the Vinings Village Homeowners' Association worries about traffic congestion, especially at Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway.
"How, by spending $800,000, can they take a project that will contribute 60% more traffic and turn it into a...road which is barely passing?" Geisler asks.
The developer, Kaplan Morgan Vinings Development, may end up footing the bill for the traffic improvements.
The project has its supporters. Pet shop owner Amanda Sunday believes it'll generate business.
"It works for us," Sunday tells Channel 2.
Planning Commission staffers recommend approval. If the Board of Commissioners concurs, the developer hopes to break ground this spring or summer.
