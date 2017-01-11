Employees of a DeKalb County Zaxby’s are hiding in a nearby Pizza Hut after reports of shots fired.

By Ellen Eldridge

Employees of a DeKalb County Zaxby’s restaurant hid in a nearby Pizza Hut after police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday afternoon.

DeKalb police spokesman Maj. Stephen Fore said no victim had been found about 1 p.m., but employees told Channel 2 Action News they heard multiple shots fired.

Fore said police know shots were fired because they found shell casings in the parking lot.

The Zaxby’s is located near Redan and South Hairston roads.

