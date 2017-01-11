Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Ellen Eldridge
www.ajc.com
Erick Erickson is host of the Atlanta’s Evening News with Erick Erickson on WSB weeknights 5-7pm.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}