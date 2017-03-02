Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:28 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Steve Burns
www.ajc.com
The FBI and the U.S. Capitol police have arrested a man who allegedly made repeated threats against the Atlanta office of U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
Dante Antoine Rosser, 42, was arrested Thursday at his west Atlanta home, FBI spokesman Stephen Emmett said.
Between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, Rosser called Lewis’ office about 46 times, officials said.
In a Feb. 23 call, he allegedly said: “I will blow your head off. You’re dead.”
The calls, Emmett said, started in January 2016.
Rosser repeatedly contacted Lewis’ office, “demanding that Congressman Lewis and his staff seek financial reparations on his and his family’s behalf,” Emmett said.
It was not immediately clear why Rosser felt he was due reparations.
He had an initial court appearance Thursday at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building, Emmett said.
Rosser is no stranger to law enforcement. He was booked into the Fulton County jail seven times from 1991 to 2007, sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said. Charges include cocaine possession and child abandonment.
Sentencing information was not available.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}