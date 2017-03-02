This is a 2005 mug shot of Dante Antoine Rosser, the man accused of repeatedly threatening the staff at the Atlanta office of U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

By Steve Burns

The FBI and the U.S. Capitol police have arrested a man who allegedly made repeated threats against the Atlanta office of U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Dante Antoine Rosser, 42, was arrested Thursday at his west Atlanta home, FBI spokesman Stephen Emmett said.

Between Feb. 22 and Feb. 23, Rosser called Lewis’ office about 46 times, officials said.

In a Feb. 23 call, he allegedly said: “I will blow your head off. You’re dead.”

The calls, Emmett said, started in January 2016.

Rosser repeatedly contacted Lewis’ office, “demanding that Congressman Lewis and his staff seek financial reparations on his and his family’s behalf,” Emmett said.

It was not immediately clear why Rosser felt he was due reparations.

He had an initial court appearance Thursday at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building, Emmett said.

Rosser is no stranger to law enforcement. He was booked into the Fulton County jail seven times from 1991 to 2007, sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said. Charges include cocaine possession and child abandonment.

Sentencing information was not available.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.